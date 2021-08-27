WATCH: Big hit leads to pick-six for Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding plays host to Youngstown East in a week two matchup Friday night.
Watch the video above as Raiders’ defensive end Kincaid Tyson comes around the end and lays a big hit on the Panthers’ QB forcing an errant pass.
That pass was then snatched by defensive back Anthony Dukes and returned to the house for six.
