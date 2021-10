WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Week 8 matchup for Friday night against St. Thomas Aquanis has been canceled.

The game is being canceled due to low numbers and possible COVID issues at Aquinas.

It was supposed to be a home game for JFK.

The Eagles are 4-2 on the season and have already had a game canceled this season against Fairport Harding in Week 5.

Aquinas is 0-6 on the season.

According to the head coach Dom Prologo, Warren JFK is actively searching for an opponent for this week.