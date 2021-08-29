Warren JFK grad qualifies for TOUR Championship

Jason Kokrak tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has qualified for the TOUR Championship next week with a shot at the FedExCup Championship and $15 million.

The top-30 in the FedExCup Playoffs advanced to next week’s event, Kokrak finished 18th after the BMW Championship Sunday.

The TOUR Championship will feature a staggered leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay (top in FedExCup points) starting at 10-under.

Kokrak will begin two-under with his position in the standings.

It will be the first time the former Eagle has played in the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Kokrak has two wins on tour this season.