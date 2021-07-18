Warren JFK grad gets top 30 finish as Open Championship while Morikawa wins in debut

Jason Kokrak watches his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SANDWICH, England (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a final round 71 at the Open Championship to finish tied for 26th.

The former Eagle played the front-nine at one-under with birdies on 4 and 7 and a bogey on 3.

But Kokrak carded three bogeys on the back-nine with just one birdie.

With the finish, Kokrak jumps two spots in the FedExCup Standings to 9th.

American Collin Morikawa took home the Claret Jug in his first ever Open Championship, shooting a final round 66 to jump Louis Oosthuzien and a late run for Jordan Spieth.

He becomes the first player to ever win two majors in their first appearance, after he previously won the 2020 PGA Championship in his debut at the tournament.