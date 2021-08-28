Warren JFK grad climbs leaderboard after strong 3rd round of the BMW Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a bogey-free 3rd round of the BMW Championship to jump into the Top 20 heading into the final round on Sunday.
Kokrak shot a 7-under, 65 on Saturday. For the tournament he sits at 10-under.
The former Eagle caught fire on the front nine, posting four birdies including three straight on 6, 7 and 8.
On the back, Kokrak hit three more birdies on 12, 15 and 17.
The round of 65 gives him two straight rounds in the 60’s after posting a 73 during the opening round Thursday.