Warren JFK coach previews upcoming football season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “The culture here is, you’re here to play for championships year in a year out,” said Warren JFK Head Coach Dom Prologo. “We have the attitude that, we’re not going to rebuild, we’re going to reload.”

2020 Record: 9-3

Coach: Dom Prologo, 2nd season (9-3)

2020 Big 22: Cam Hollobaugh

Previewing Warren JFK’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 27.7 (25th in Area)

Total Offense: 365.5

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Caleb Hadley, SO/QB; Eddie Kiernan, SR/OL; Brady Mocella, SR/OL; Sharosh Sheth, JR/K; Will Toth, SR/OL; Patrick Valent, JR/OL

Key Losses: Cam Hollobaugh, QB; Gabe Green, WR; Mike Gumino, OL; Jesse Likens, RB

Name to watch for: Caleb Hadley, QB

Cam Hollobaugh leaves behind a huge void on both sides of the ball. On offense, the former quarterback completed 57.3% of his passes (51-89) for 623 yards. He ran for 1492 yards (6.1 avg.) and scored 31 touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for an average of 22 yards per reception.

Sophomore Caleb Hadley took a significant amount of snaps last year as a freshman. Hadley connected on 59.5% (22-37) of his throws as he tallied 216 passing yards.

“Replacing Cam’s production will be a challenge,” said Prologo. “Caleb returns with some experience at the position. We also have a freshman who looks promising as well as a transfer from Liberty [Antwon Brown] who may see time there.”

Prologo sees the running back position “as a huge question mark.”

“We have Chris Campana, Ambrose Hoso, Mike Mauro, Hunter Bungard, Abe Rivera plus Antwon Brown [134 yards rushing for Liberty] as being candidates to fill some big shoes,” he said.

Jesse Likens graduated after rushing for 893 yards on 144 carries (6.2 avg.) and scoring seven touchdowns.

“Our offensive and defensive lines should be the strength of the 2021 team,” Prologo said. “You win up front and for us to be successful, those guys have to play up to their potential. Pat Valent, Eddie Kiernan, Will Toth and Brady Mocella are the leaders up front for us.”

Previewing Warren JFK’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 18.4 (14th in Area)

Returning Starters: 9

Key Returnees: Alex Desalvo, SR/DB; Ambrose Hoso, JR/LB; Eddie Kiernan, SR/DL; Mike Mauro, SR/LB; Aidan Rossi, JR/LB

Key Losses: Nick Fordeley, DB; Michael Gumino, DL; Cam Hollobaugh, LB; Jesse Likens, DB

Name to watch for: Eddie Kiernan, DL

A year ago, JFK’s defense held seven of their 12 opponents to less than 21 points. Over the past three years (37 games), the Eagles’ defense has held 24 foes to 14 points or less. That’s a percentage of 65% during that span.

“On defense, we return all but one on our front seven,” Prologo said. “Those guys have to dominate games until our young inexperienced secondary gets some experience. If guys like Christian Fordeley, Alex DeSalvo, Thomas Valent, Aiden Rossi, Chris Campana, Antwon Brown, as well as a couple freshmen can hold up in the secondary, I expect our defense to be pretty darn good.”

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Champion

Aug. 28 – Western Reserve

Sept. 3 – Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 10 – at Conneaut (PA)

Sept. 18 – Fairport Harding

Sept. 24 – Mogadore

Oct. 1 – at Rootstown

Oct. 8 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 16 – at Cleveland Central Catholic

Oct. 22 – at Southeast