Warren Harding quarterback commits to big time college football program

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding quarterback Dom Foster is headed to the ACC. The Raider’s senior verbally committed to Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon.

Foster is a 6’2″, 175 pound athlete that plays quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back, and returns kicks for the Raiders.

Foster has division one college offers from more than a dozen schools including Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Toledo, Buffalo, Miami OH, Kent State, Akron, Howard, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Youngstown State.

Syracuse is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orangemen finished the 2020 season (1-10) and (1-9) in the ACC.