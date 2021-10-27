Warren Harding and Austintown Fitch to meet in second straight postseason; second meeting in last 7 days

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding and Austintown Fitch have become very familiar foes over the last two seasons.

This Friday night, the Raiders and Falcons are set to meet for the second time in the past seven days.

The game will be streamed live Friday night at 7 p.m. on the WKBN app as the WKBN High School Football “Game of the Week.”

A replay of the game will air Friday night at 10 p.m. on MyYTV due to the World Series being played on FOX Youngstown.

Fitch won the first meeting with Harding in 2021 last Friday night, 42-33 at Mollenkopf Stadium.

Watch the video above to hear from both teams as week 11 action draws near.

The week 11 meetings also mark the second consecutive year that Harding and Fitch will face off in the postseason. Harding came away with a 24-10 victory in the regional quarterfinal back in 2020, ending the Falcons’ season.

The winner of Friday night’s matchup will advance to face the winner of Eastlake North/Hoban.