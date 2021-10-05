Valley teams making playoff push in latest high school football computer rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon.

If the postseason began today, a total of 28 teams from the valley would qualify.



That list includes: Warren Harding, Austintown Fitch, Boardman, Hubbard, Canfield, West Branch, Ursuline, Salem, Beaver Local, Poland, Girard, Struthers, South Range, Crestview, Liberty, Springfield, LaBrae, Brookfield, Western Reserve, United, Newton Falls, Warren JFK, Southern, Lowellville, Valley Christian, Mathews, Wellsville and McDonald.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 5, 2021 (Entering Week 8)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 21.0632, 2. Medina (7-0) 19.6357, 3. Massillon Jackson (7-0) 16.5102, 4. Canton McKinley (4-3) 13.2449, 5. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-2) 13.1571, 6. Berea-Midpark (5-2) 12.4857, 7. Brunswick (5-2) 11.3367, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-3) 10.6459, 9. Strongsville (4-3) 9.733, 10. Elyria (4-3) 9.5483, 11. Cleveland Heights (5-2) 9.1571, 12. Mentor (3-4) 8.4939, 13. Shaker Hts. (2-4) 4.3333, 14. Solon (2-5) 3.4694, 15. Canton GlenOak (1-5) 2.3333, 16. Euclid (0-7) 0, 16. Lorain (0-7) 0

Region 2 – 1. Marysville (6-0) 23.0169, 2. Springfield (6-0) 20.4508, 3. Centerville (6-1) 14.782, 4. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 13.9658, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-1) 13.8424, 6. Findlay (4-3) 12.1571, 7. Kettering Fairmont (5-2) 12.1398, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-3) 12.0144, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 11.3421, 10. Perrysburg (4-3) 9.0729, 11. Dublin Coffman (3-4) 7.2857, 12. Springboro (3-3) 6.5646, 13. Miamisburg (4-3) 5.7165, 14. Clayton Northmont (2-4) 4.8218, 15. Delaware Hayes (2-5) 4.7551, 16. Tol. Start (2-5) 2.2041, 17. Beavercreek (0-7) 0, 17. Middletown (0-7) 0

Region 3 – 1. Upper Arlington (7-0) 18.4904, 2. New Albany (7-0) 15.8363, 3. Pickerington Central (6-1) 15.7041, 4. Pickerington North (6-1) 13.5526, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (3-2) 13.525, 6. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 11.5074, 7. Hilliard Bradley (3-4) 9.449, 8. Hilliard Davidson (5-2) 8.2755, 9. Lancaster (3-4) 7.7143, 10. Westerville North (3-4) 7.1907, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-4) 5.6122, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-5) 4.3899, 13. Reynoldsburg (2-4) 3.5556, 14. Galloway Westland (2-4) 3.5368, 15. Thomas Worthington (2-4) 3.4878, 16. Westerville Central (1-5) 3.0496, 17. Grove City (1-5) 1.8137, 18. Newark (0-7) 0, 18. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-7) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-1) 20.8265, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-2) 19.0714, 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-1) 16.5918, 4. West Chester Lakota West (6-1) 14.8498, 5. Milford (5-2) 14.6602, 6. Cin. Princeton (6-1) 13.0548, 7. Cin. Elder (2-4) 8.0492, 8. Cin. Colerain (4-3) 7.6032, 9. Mason (3-4) 6.7143, 10. Cin. Sycamore (3-4) 5.3405, 11. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-5) 3.9388, 12. Fairfield (2-4) 3.6439, 13. Hamilton (2-3) 3.4228, 14. Cin. Western Hills (1-3) 1.125, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (1-6) 0.9286, 16. Lebanon (0-6) 0, 16. Cin. Oak Hills (0-7) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (6-0) 19.8221, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 15.5173, 3. Willoughby South (7-0) 15.1122, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-2) 11.5735, 5. Hudson (6-1) 10.6357, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-2) 10.5263, 7. Lyndhurst Brush (4-2) 8.2987, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-4) 7.4286, 9. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 7.3523, 10. Painesville Riverside (5-2) 7.1436, 11. Maple Hts. (4-2) 6.867, 12. Boardman (4-3) 6.3854, 13. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-3) 6.1983, 14. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (4-3) 5.7895, 15. Bedford (3-3) 5.0556, 16. Cle. John Hay (3-4) 4.7227, 17. Eastlake North (3-4) 4.3, 18. Garfield Hts. (2-5) 2.8999, 19. Hunting Valley University School (1-5) 2.8333, 20. Twinsburg (1-6) 2.5857

Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (6-1) 18.4257, 2. Avon (5-2) 16.7857, 3. Fremont Ross (6-1) 14.5159, 4. Barberton (6-1) 13.7965, 5. North Olmsted (6-1) 12.898, 6. Avon Lake (5-2) 12.6357, 7. North Royalton (5-2) 11.7143, 8. Tol. Central Cath. (5-2) 11.2515, 9. Lakewood (5-2) 10.8103, 10. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 10.6601, 11. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 10.1571, 12. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-2) 9.9004, 13. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-2) 8.7197, 14. Tol. St. John’s (2-4) 7.8699, 15. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-4) 7.45, 16. Wadsworth (2-5) 6.9857, 17. Sylvania Northview (5-2) 6.3232, 18. North Ridgeville (3-4) 5.5306, 19. Grafton Midview (2-5) 4.7143, 20. Oregon Clay (2-5) 4.4711

Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (7-0) 16.814, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-1) 16.4357, 3. Westerville South (4-2) 12.9444, 4. Dublin Scioto (5-2) 11.7009, 5. North Canton Hoover (5-2) 10.8009, 6. Green (5-2) 10.7653, 7. Canal Winchester (5-2) 10.6224, 8. Massillon Washington (5-2) 10.0208, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (4-2) 7.197, 10. Uniontown Lake (4-2) 6.9794, 11. Marion Harding (4-3) 5.4286, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-4) 5.4146, 13. Wooster (4-3) 5.2714, 14. Cols. St. Charles (2-5) 4.6959, 15. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-3) 4.4898, 16. Worthington Kilbourne (2-5) 2.9713, 17. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-4) 2.9508, 18. Massillon Perry (2-5) 2.7214, 19. Cols. Independence (2-5) 2.3328, 20. Logan (1-5) 1.9279

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (7-0) 15.6501, 2. Piqua (6-0) 15.3873, 3. Cin. LaSalle (4-2) 14.1098, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (7-0) 13.8274, 5. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 12.1429, 6. Cin. Turpin (6-1) 11.6407, 7. Trenton Edgewood (4-2) 10.6111, 8. Cin. Withrow (6-1) 9.9103, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (4-3) 8.5714, 10. Troy (3-3) 7.6471, 11. Harrison (3-3) 7.2586, 12. Xenia (4-2) 6.3879, 13. Lima Senior (3-3) 6.3523, 14. Riverside Stebbins (4-2) 5.1293, 15. Sidney (3-4) 4.6682, 16. Morrow Little Miami (3-4) 4.3687, 17. Day. Belmont (2-3) 4.1711, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-4) 3.7143, 19. Loveland (2-5) 3.6571, 20. Cols. Briggs (1-3) 2.3696

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chardon (7-0) 18.9848, 2. Dover (6-0) 18.2778, 3. Aurora (7-0) 17.0286, 4. Hubbard (7-0) 13.7643, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) 13.2429, 6. Canfield (6-1) 12.9568, 7. Streetsboro (5-1) 12.8826, 8. Steubenville (5-2) 12.4946, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (5-2) 10.9926, 10. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-3) 10.7395, 11. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-3) 9.5612, 12. Tallmadge (5-2) 9.2755, 13. Ravenna (4-3) 7.8851, 14. New Philadelphia (4-3) 7.0404, 15. Painesville Harvey (4-3) 5.6955, 16. Alliance (2-5) 4.6244, 17. Niles McKinley (3-3) 4.3712, 18. Geneva (3-4) 3.8673, 19. Warren Howland (2-5) 3.8594, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-4) 3.5478

Region 10 – 1. Norton (7-0) 18.5149, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (7-0) 16.5816, 3. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-1) 13.0133, 4. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 12.1214, 5. Rocky River (5-2) 11.9418, 6. Medina Buckeye (5-2) 11.0935, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-3) 9.5643, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) 8.8707, 9. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 8.3163, 10. Bay Village Bay (3-3) 7.6358, 11. Copley (3-4) 4.9957, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-4) 4.7386, 13. Tol. Rogers (2-4) 4.6515, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.5049, 15. Cle. Collinwood (2-2) 3.5076, 16. Sylvania Southview (3-4) 3.408, 17. Lexington (2-5) 3.1214, 18. Sandusky (3-4) 3.0765, 19. Defiance (2-5) 2.5786, 20. Ashland (2-5) 2.3061

Region 11 – 1. Granville (6-0) 17.6063, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (5-2) 13.1672, 3. Jackson (5-2) 12.949, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 12.0863, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 12.0714, 6. London (5-2) 11.3878, 7. Bellefontaine (5-2) 10.6571, 8. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 10.3759, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-2) 9.9592, 10. Zanesville (4-2) 8.5776, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-3) 8.3292, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (4-3) 7.9539, 13. Cols. South (5-2) 7.8271, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-3) 7.4885, 15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 7.2041, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-4) 7.075, 17. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 6.2769, 18. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-4) 6.1714, 19. Chillicothe (3-3) 5.1008, 20. Marietta (3-4) 3.6306

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 18.539, 2. Monroe (6-1) 14.9388, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-1) 14.5977, 4. Hamilton Ross (5-1) 14.2463, 5. Bellbrook (5-2) 12.8857, 6. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 12.4857, 7. Wapakoneta (5-2) 12.3143, 8. Cin. Hughes (5-0) 10.6811, 9. Lima Shawnee (4-3) 9.3643, 10. Franklin (4-3) 8.1429, 11. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-2) 7.6405, 12. Day. Dunbar (3-2) 6.6333, 13. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-3) 6.5918, 14. Elida (4-3) 5.4357, 15. Cin. Northwest (3-4) 5.327, 16. Vandalia Butler (2-4) 4.342, 17. Trotwood-Madison (2-4) 4.158, 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-5) 3.7202, 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-5) 3.1162, 20. Cin. Woodward (2-4) 2.846

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (7-0) 15.6224, 2. Ursuline (4-2) 12.8977, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-1) 12.2011, 4. Perry (5-2) 11.0918, 5. Navarre Fairless (7-0) 10.9351, 6. Salem (6-1) 10.7922, 7. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-1) 10.5821, 8. Canton South (5-2) 8.3016, 9. Beaver Local (5-2) 8.151, 10. Poland (4-3) 7.8694, 11. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 7.8271, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (4-3) 7.3776, 13. Girard (4-3) 7.3469, 14. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-3) 6.1857, 15. Struthers (4-3) 5.458, 16. Peninsula Woodridge (3-3) 4.5985, 17. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-4) 4.4833, 18. Chagrin Falls (3-4) 4.0103, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-5) 3.1839, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-6) 2.6992

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (6-1) 15.9714, 2. Van Wert (6-1) 13.95, 3. Port Clinton (6-1) 13.0859, 4. Clyde (5-2) 13.0857, 5. Sandusky Perkins (5-2) 12.5643, 6. Shelby (6-1) 10.9796, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 10.8442, 8. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 9.5927, 9. Tol. Scott (5-2) 9.3163, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-1) 8.5795, 11. Wooster Triway (4-1) 8.0375, 12. Wauseon (5-2) 7.8, 13. Huron (4-3) 7.1643, 14. Rossford (4-3) 6.6318, 15. Galion (3-4) 6.3714, 16. Oberlin Firelands (4-3) 4.6122, 17. Bryan (3-4) 4.3286, 18. Milan Edison (3-4) 3.9429, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 3.7714, 20. Sheffield Brookside (2-4) 2.1322

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-0) 16.2922, 2. St. Clairsville (6-1) 13.4316, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-1) 12.85, 4. New Concord John Glenn (4-2) 11.5, 5. Carrollton (5-2) 10.1939, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 9.4473, 7. Sparta Highland (5-2) 8.6356, 8. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-2) 8.6122, 9. Cols. Linden McKinley (5-2) 8.1917, 10. Belmont Union Local (5-1) 8.1155, 11. Cambridge (4-3) 7.3776, 12. Heath (5-2) 6.6939, 13. Newark Licking Valley (2-4) 6.5272, 14. Vincent Warren (3-4) 6.033, 15. McArthur Vinton County (4-2) 6.0318, 16. Circleville Logan Elm (3-4) 5.6082, 17. Zanesville Maysville (3-4) 5.4796, 18. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-2) 5.1515, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-4) 4.4863, 20. Cols. East (3-2) 4.0895

Region 16 – 1. Eaton (7-0) 16.031, 2. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 15.1149, 3. Waverly (6-0) 14.6667, 4. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-0) 13.7143, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 12.588, 6. Bethel-Tate (5-1) 10.6686, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (6-1) 8.8786, 8. Day. Oakwood (3-4) 8.2929, 9. St. Paris Graham Local (4-2) 8.1067, 10. Germantown Valley View (4-3) 7.9964, 11. Cin. Indian Hill (3-4) 7.9596, 12. Washington C.H. Washington (3-3) 7.6742, 13. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 7.1202, 14. Day. Northridge (5-2) 7.1071, 15. Waynesville (4-3) 5.5808, 16. Cleves Taylor (3-4) 5.5306, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-2) 4.6058, 18. Hillsboro (3-4) 4.4957, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-4) 3.7, 20. Urbana (1-6) 2.8355

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (6-0) 19.6944, 2. South Range (7-0) 17.0204, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 15.3795, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) 12.4762, 5. Bellaire (6-1) 10.5612, 6. Ravenna Southeast (7-0) 10.1531, 7. Akron Manchester (5-2) 8.9762, 8. Richmond Edison (5-2) 7.2041, 9. Mantua Crestwood (3-3) 6.7172, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-3) 6.4293, 11. Crestview (3-4) 5.8469, 12. Rootstown (4-3) 5.3839, 13. Jefferson Area (3-4) 5, 14. Liberty (4-3) 4.85, 15. Conneaut (3-4) 4.7547, 16. Burton Berkshire (4-3) 4.7158, 17. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-4) 4.6837, 18. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-3) 4.2846, 19. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.4323, 20. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-5) 2.9184

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (6-0) 14.8144, 2. Bloomdale Elmwood (5-1) 11.9741, 3. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 11.2143, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-3) 10.8, 5. Elyria Cath. (5-2) 10.4733, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 9.5869, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 9.447, 8. Richwood North Union (6-1) 9.3622, 9. Lima Bath (5-2) 7.9071, 10. Genoa Area (4-3) 7.4913, 11. Kansas Lakota (5-2) 7.0442, 12. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-3) 5.0376, 13. Doylestown Chippewa (3-3) 4.9485, 14. Oak Harbor (4-3) 3.9596, 15. Bucyrus Wynford (3-4) 3.7345, 16. Brooklyn (3-4) 3.4332, 17. West Salem Northwestern (2-5) 3.317, 18. Marion Pleasant (1-6) 3.1804, 19. Millbury Lake (2-5) 2.3534, 20. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-5) 2.2749

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (6-0) 15.2594, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 13.1915, 3. Ironton (6-1) 12.1018, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 11.0519, 5. Portsmouth (6-1) 10.2204, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-2) 9.8163, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-3) 8.6856, 8. Wheelersburg (4-3) 8.4628, 9. Minford (4-2) 7.8276, 10. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 7.4524, 11. Portsmouth West (3-4) 6.0641, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-2) 5.823, 13. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-4) 5.2, 14. McDermott Northwest (3-4) 5.1353, 15. Wellston (3-4) 4.1161, 16. Coshocton (3-3) 3.8908, 17. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-5) 3.7879, 18. New Lexington (2-5) 3.7755, 19. Pomeroy Meigs (2-4) 3.2402, 20. Bidwell River Valley (2-3) 2.7039

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (4-2) 12.4709, 2. Cin. Mariemont (6-1) 11.3786, 3. Springfield Shawnee (5-2) 10.5429, 4. Reading (5-1) 10.4583, 5. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-0) 9.6429, 6. Versailles (6-1) 9.45, 7. Brookville (5-2) 8.9214, 8. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-2) 8.1805, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 8.0247, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 6.9341, 11. Cin. Madeira (4-3) 6.7755, 12. Williamsburg (4-3) 5.424, 13. Carlisle (3-4) 5.3857, 14. Sabina East Clinton (4-3) 5.3065, 15. Blanchester (3-3) 5.1133, 16. Springfield Greenon (4-2) 3.8464, 17. Day. Meadowdale (4-2) 3.6474, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-4) 3.2189, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-4) 2.6275, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-4) 1.1605

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 12.949, 2. Mogadore (6-1) 12.109, 3. Springfield (6-1) 11.6127, 4. LaBrae (6-1) 10.4184, 5. Brookfield (5-1) 8.6142, 6. Sullivan Black River (5-2) 7.8733, 7. Creston Norwayne (5-2) 7.8276, 8. Canton Central Cath. (3-4) 7.6356, 9. Middlefield Cardinal (5-2) 7.5515, 10. Western Reserve (4-3) 6.5372, 11. East Canton (3-2) 5.8443, 12. United (5-1) 5.7941, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-1) 5.7549, 14. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-4) 3.9796, 15. Wellington (3-4) 2.8673, 16. Newton Falls (2-5) 2.5862, 17. Mineral Ridge (2-4) 2.2424, 18. Oberlin (1-6) 1.956, 19. Rittman (2-4) 1.9023, 20. Wickliffe (1-5) 1.5562

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (7-0) 15.0642, 2. Columbus Grove (7-0) 13.6643, 3. Ashland Crestview (7-0) 12.119, 4. Carey (6-1) 11.0714, 5. Defiance Tinora (6-1) 10.9329, 6. Liberty Center (5-2) 10.3773, 7. Gibsonburg (6-1) 9.1518, 8. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-1) 8.6143, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-1) 8.1465, 10. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 7.5036, 11. Attica Seneca East (5-2) 5.6263, 12. Bluffton (4-3) 5.0303, 13. Delta (4-3) 4.6252, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-3) 3.051, 15. Van Buren (2-4) 2.8409, 16. Sherwood Fairview (2-5) 2.6214, 17. Northwood (3-2) 2.3, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-5) 2.2929, 19. Metamora Evergreen (2-5) 2.1539, 20. Bucyrus (2-5) 2.05

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 13.3276, 2. West Jefferson (7-0) 12.3571, 3. Galion Northmor (7-0) 12.3367, 4. Cols. Africentric (5-1) 10.2319, 5. Proctorville Fairland (5-1) 10.1552, 6. Barnesville (5-1) 8.8563, 7. Worthington Christian (5-1) 6.6364, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-0) 6.3958, 9. Nelsonville-York (4-3) 6.1652, 10. Lucasville Valley (4-3) 5.6244, 11. Centerburg (4-2) 5.2803, 12. KIPP Columbus (4-3) 5.1053, 13. Johnstown Northridge (4-3) 4.6875, 14. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 4.685, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-4) 4.3705, 16. Fredericktown (3-4) 4.2857, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-4) 3.3303, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-4) 3.2803, 19. Marion Elgin (2-5) 3.1429, 20. Mount Gilead (2-5) 2.8571

Region 24 – 1. Mechanicsburg (7-0) 10.355, 2. Harrod Allen East (5-2) 10.0967, 3. Coldwater (6-1) 8.8357, 4. Arcanum (6-1) 8.3878, 5. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-1) 6.2602, 6. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 6.1429, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-3) 5.7444, 8. Anna (3-4) 5.3357, 9. Springfield Northeastern (4-3) 4.285, 10. Cin. Country Day (5-2) 4.165, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-4) 3.7222, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (3-4) 2.5938, 13. Fort Recovery (2-5) 2.5857, 14. Chillicothe Huntington (1-5) 1.986, 15. New Paris National Trail (2-5) 1.7714, 16. North Lewisburg Triad (2-5) 1.7071, 17. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (1-4) 1.674, 18. Frankfort Adena (2-5) 1.6353, 19. Cin. Deer Park (1-6) 1.3973, 20. New Lebanon Dixie (2-5) 1.35

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 13.5795, 2. Lucas (6-1) 11.1643, 3. Independence (6-1) 10.4717, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 8.9282, 5. Dalton (5-2) 8, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 7.2135, 7. Southern (5-2) 7.1824, 8. Lowellville (5-2) 6.1878, 9. Malvern (5-2) 6.1696, 10. Valley Christian (5-1) 5.7892, 11. Plymouth (4-3) 4.9921, 12. Windham (4-2) 4.6322, 13. Monroeville (3-4) 3.9957, 14. Mathews (4-2) 3.8394, 15. Wellsville (3-2) 3.2494, 16. McDonald (2-4) 2.6029, 17. Toronto (2-5) 2.256, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-5) 2.0384, 19. Ashland Mapleton (1-5) 1.6894, 20. Jackson-Milton (2-4) 1.569

Region 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 11.4082, 2. Edon (6-1) 9.5361, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-1) 9.4702, 4. McComb (6-1) 8.8413, 5. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-1) 7.8903, 6. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 6.9071, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-2) 6.3714, 8. Leipsic (4-3) 5.8297, 9. Antwerp (5-2) 5.5493, 10. Defiance Ayersville (3-3) 5.4444, 11. Dola Hardin Northern (4-3) 5.3247, 12. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-1) 5.2143, 13. Pandora-Gilboa (4-3) 4.6224, 14. Sycamore Mohawk (2-5) 4.2714, 15. Spencerville (3-4) 3.7929, 16. Arlington (5-2) 3.632, 17. Lima Perry (3-4) 3.3687, 18. Tiffin Calvert (3-4) 3.102, 19. Edgerton (4-3) 2.631, 20. Arcadia (2-5) 2.0714

Region 27 – 1. Shadyside (6-0) 11.9412, 2. Newark Cath. (7-0) 10.9286, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-0) 10.6182, 4. Howard East Knox (5-2) 8.1633, 5. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 7.7781, 6. Waterford (4-2) 6.935, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1) 6.8411, 8. Hannibal River (3-4) 5.3108, 9. Caldwell (4-3) 5.172, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-3) 4.4167, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-3) 3.8817, 12. Corning Miller (3-2) 3.6068, 13. Danville (3-4) 3.3265, 14. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-3) 3.2378, 15. Racine Southern (3-3) 2.866, 16. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-5) 2.5451, 17. Morral Ridgedale (3-3) 2.157, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-5) 1.8152, 19. Bridgeport (2-4) 1.7045, 20. Millersport (2-3) 1.5

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 15.233, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 10.6714, 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-1) 8.5037, 4. DeGraff Riverside (5-2) 7.6643, 5. St. Henry (5-2) 7.3469, 6. New Bremen (5-2) 6.9286, 7. Cin. College Preparatory (4-2) 6.3929, 8. Springfield Cath. Central (6-1) 5.6252, 9. Fayetteville-Perry (4-3) 4.8839, 10. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-1) 4.4753, 11. Ansonia (4-3) 4.3429, 12. Troy Christian (4-3) 3.5545, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-4) 3.0929, 14. Lockland (2-3) 2.8474, 15. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-5) 2.3782, 16. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-5) 2.1214, 17. Beaver Eastern (1-5) 1.75, 18. Fort Loramie (2-5) 1.5974, 19. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-5) 0.9856, 20. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3) 0.875