Valley high school football team adds game for Friday after COVID-19 cancellation

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Wilmington High School football team has added a game for Friday night after their originally scheduled game against Oil City was canceled due to COVID issues inside the OC program.

Now the Greyhounds will travel across the border to Ohio to take on St. Thomas Aquinas.

Aquinas is 0-3 on the year with losses to Struthers, Danville and Carrollton.

Wilmington sits at 1-0 on the season with a 50-0 win over Reynolds in their season opener.

The Greyhounds did not play last week.