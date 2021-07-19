Valley youth golfers advance to next round of Drive, Chip and Putt competition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local youth golfers have advanced past the local round of the annual Drive, Chip & Putt competition hosted by the USGA, The Masters and the PGA.
The local qualifier was held at Mill Creek Golf Course.
The top 3 players in each age division qualify for the Sub Regional Event which is Sunday, August 8 at Westfield Country Club in Westfield Center, Ohio.
Boys Division
Age 7-9
First: Sergio Gonzales (Youngstown, Ohio)
Second: Preston Tolnar (Canfield, Ohio)
Third: Wafi Mowry (Moon Township, Pennsylvania)
Age 10-11
First: Noah Gabriel (Poland, Ohio)
Second: Ambrose Sergi (Niles, Ohio)
Third: Travis Pittmann (Poland, Ohio)
Age 12-13
First: Holden Orofino (Powell, Ohio)
Second: Matthew Morrone (Poland, Ohio)
Third: Angelo Rinaldi (Poland, Ohio)
Age 14-15
First: Jackson Ensley (New Middletown, Ohio)
Second: Dante Turner (Youngstown, Ohio)
Third: Evan McGrath (North Lima, Ohio)
Girls Division
Age 7-9
First: Alankriti Bakshi (Carnegie, Pennsylvania)
Second: Avianna Sallee (Youngstown, Ohio)
Third: Alaina McKinney (Harrisville, Pennsylvania)
Age 10-11
First: Emery Sell (Salem, Ohio)
Second: Maizy Green (Youngstown, Ohio)
Third: Nina Brewster (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)
Age 12-13
First: Reese Brewster (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)
Second: Aubrey Philibin (Canfield, Ohio)
Third: Gianna Ross (Youngstown, Ohio)
Age 14-15
First: Alexandra Petrochko (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)
Second: Luciana Masters (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)
Third: Shaylee Muckleroy (Salem, Ohio)