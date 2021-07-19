Valley youth golfers advance to next round of Drive, Chip and Putt competition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local youth golfers have advanced past the local round of the annual Drive, Chip & Putt competition hosted by the USGA, The Masters and the PGA.

The local qualifier was held at Mill Creek Golf Course.

The top 3 players in each age division qualify for the Sub Regional Event which is Sunday, August 8 at Westfield Country Club in Westfield Center, Ohio.

Boys Division

Age 7-9

First: Sergio Gonzales (Youngstown, Ohio)

Second: Preston Tolnar (Canfield, Ohio)

Third: Wafi Mowry (Moon Township, Pennsylvania)

Age 10-11

First: Noah Gabriel (Poland, Ohio)

Second: Ambrose Sergi (Niles, Ohio)

Third: Travis Pittmann (Poland, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First: Holden Orofino (Powell, Ohio)

Second: Matthew Morrone (Poland, Ohio)

Third: Angelo Rinaldi (Poland, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First: Jackson Ensley (New Middletown, Ohio)

Second: Dante Turner (Youngstown, Ohio)

Third: Evan McGrath (North Lima, Ohio)

Girls Division

Age 7-9

First: Alankriti Bakshi (Carnegie, Pennsylvania)

Second: Avianna Sallee (Youngstown, Ohio)

Third: Alaina McKinney (Harrisville, Pennsylvania)

Age 10-11

First: Emery Sell (Salem, Ohio)

Second: Maizy Green (Youngstown, Ohio)

Third: Nina Brewster (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Age 12-13

First: Reese Brewster (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Second: Aubrey Philibin (Canfield, Ohio)

Third: Gianna Ross (Youngstown, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First: Alexandra Petrochko (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Second: Luciana Masters (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Third: Shaylee Muckleroy (Salem, Ohio)