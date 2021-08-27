Ursuline’s Daryll Clark directed Penn State to Rose Bowl season

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Daryll Clark enjoyed his final two seasons as Penn State’s signal caller by throwing for 2592 yards as a junior in 2008, and 3003 yards as a senior in 2009. He connected on 43 touchdowns during that stretch.

In 2008, the Ursuline High School product tossed 4 touchdown passes and amassed 341 yards in the Nittany Lions’ 49-18 win over Michigan State on November 22 to clinch a share of the Big Ten championship (with Ohio State). A month and a half later, Clark led Penn State into the Rose Bowl where they were turned away by USC (38-24). It marked the first trip to Pasadena since Joe Paterno’s 1994 team topped Oregon (38-20). During that season, Clark connected with a trio of receivers for 40-catches or more – Deon Butler (47), Derrick Williams (44) and Jordan Norwood (41).

Daryll Clark, QB/Penn State
2009 – 3003 passing yards, 60.9%, 24 TDs; 211 rushing yards, 7 TDs
2008 – 2592 passing yards, 59.8%, 19 TDs; 282 rushing yards, 10 TDs

2008 Nittany Lions’ Results
USC 38 Nittany Lions 24 (Rose Bowl)
Nittany Lions 49 Michigan State 18
Nittany Lions 34 Indiana 7
Iowa 24 Nittany Lions 23
Nittany Lions 13 Ohio State 67
Nittany Lions 46 Michigan 17
Nittany Lions 48 Wisconsin 7
Nittany Lions 20 Purdue 6
Nittany Lions 38 Illinois 24
Nittany Lions 45 Temple 3
Nittany Lions 55 Syracuse 13
Nittany Lions 45 Oregon State 14
Nittany Lions 66 Coastal Carolina 10

Since Penn State’s 12-0 1994 team; 11-win teams
1996 – 11-2 (won Fiesta Bowl)
2005 – 11-1 (won Orange Bowl)
2008 – 11-2 (lost Rose Bowl w/ Daryll Clark as QB)
2009 – 11-2 (won Capital One Bowl w/ Daryll Clark at QB)
2016 – 11-3 (lost Rose Bowl)
2017 – 11-2 (won Fiesta Bowl)
2019 – 11-2 (won Cotton Bowl)

