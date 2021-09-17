Ursuline vs. Warren Harding game updates

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish comes into this week after having survived a 48-47 win against Austintown Fitch last week. Friday night, the Warren Harding Raiders play host to the Irish.
Harding QB Dalys Jett got the game started off quickly with a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dom Foster to put the Raiders on the board in their first possession, 7-0.
DeMarcus McElroy plunged in for a one-yard score to cap the ensuing Irish possession to tie the game at 7-7.
Another short McElroy TD on the next Ursuline drive gave the Irish their first lead, 14-7 with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
That lead was short-lived as Foster returned the kickoff all the way to the endzone for a score to tie the game at 14-14.
Another short touchdown run for the Irish with 7:10 left in the second quarter kept the scoring run going to give them back the lead, 20-14 following a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Brady Shannon tossed a touchdown pass to Marc Manning to extend the Irish lead to 27-14 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
A Jett quarterback keeper from a yard out chipped away at the Irish lead to 27-21.
Ursuline will host Chaney next week. Warren Harding will visit St.-Vincent St-Mary.
