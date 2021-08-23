Ursuline officially hires new softball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline has officially hired Kristina Dugan as the new varsity head softball coach.

She replaces Michael Kernan, who recently took a position as the head softball coach at Ave Maria University in Florida.

Dugan played college softball at Tiffin and Youngstown State University, where she started every game in her collegiate career.

As a freshman at Tiffin, she was named the ICAA Freshman of the Year and earned First-Team All-ICAA Honors.



As a junior at YSU, Dugan set a school record for multi-hit games in a season. She was named to the Ohio Senior Collegiate All Star Team and was named NFCA All America Scholar Athlete as a senior.

Dugan was the head coach at Westwood High School in South Carolina in 2013 before moving back to the Youngstown Area. She was an assistant at Columbiana for one year and has served as an assistant on Mike Kernan’s staff at Ursuline for five years.