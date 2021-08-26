Ursuline headlines first release of high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week One of the high school football season is in the books in Ohio, and that gave us an early look at some of the top teams here in the Valley. These are the teams we think will compete for a conference crown and could make a long playoff run in their respective divisions this fall.

Watch the video above to see the first installment of our WKBN Power Rankings

#1 – URSULINE (1-0)

The Irish are coming off a 62-58 win against Bishop Hartley. The Hawks are four-time state champions and have made 11 consecutive playoff appearances. Senior quarterback Brady Shannon threw five touchdown passes, rushed for over 100 yards TD pass and scored on the ground. Next up, the Irish will face Hickory, the reigning District Ten champs in Pennsylvania.

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (1-0)

The Raiders are coming off a 41-27 win over Springfield in our WKBN Game of the Week. That victory snapped the Tiger’s 21-game regular season winning streak. Senior tailback Dylan Dominguez finished with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

#3 – CANFIELD (1-0)

The Cardinals are coming off a 24-12 win over Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week. Junior quarterback Broc Lowry accounted for all three touchdowns and led the team in rushing. Canfield will host Dover on Friday, the same team that blew out Mentor Lake Catholic last week.

#4 – WARREN JFK (1-0)

The Eagles are coming off a 48-6 win over Champion. They led the Flashes 34-0 at halftime. Running back Antwan Brown finished with 144 yards and three touchdowns. Kennedy as a team racked up 381 yards on the ground. The Eagles will host Western Reserve on Friday.

#5 – AUSTINTOWN FITCH (1-0)

The Falcons are coming off a 27-0 win over Chaney. Senior quarterback Devin Sherwood threw a touchdown pass and led the team in rushing. The schedule gets tougher over the next two weeks, with road games at Canton McKinley and GlenOak, both of which are Division One teams.

#6 – LABRAE (1-0)

The Vikings are coming off a 40-0 win over Lakeview, a Division IV team. The Vikings outgained the Bulldogs by more that 250 total yards. Senior tailback Devin Carter led the Vikings in rushing with 115 yards and three touchdowns. LaBrae will travel to Valley Christian this Friday.

#7 – HUBBARD (1-0)

The Eagles are coming off a 48-28 win over Norwayne, a team that has qualified for the playoffs each of the last six years. Senior running back TC Caffey rushed for a single game school record 456 yards and scored five times in the victory. Hubbard will now host Cardinal Mooney this Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week. The Eagles are 0-14 all-time against the Cardinals.

#8 – BOARDMAN (1-0)

The Spartans are coming off a 28-7 win over Cardinal Mooney. Senior running back Sean O’Horo rushed for over 200 yards and scored twice in the win. The victory was the first for head coach Seth Antram. Boardman will travel to Chaney this Friday night.

#9 – SALEM (1-0)

The Quakers are coming off 38-13 win over Crestview last week. Salem had 35 points at halftime and were led by junior quarterback Jackson Johnson, who finished with over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns. Senior Blaize Exline also scored three times and had over 120 yards receiving. Salem will host Beaver Local this Friday night.

#10 – WEST BRANCH (1-0)

The Warriors are coming off a 46-6 win against East Liverpool. Wes Branch was up 28 points at halftime and piled up over 400 yards of total offense in the victory. The Warriors will travel to Woodridge in Week Two.

You can expect the WKBN Power Rankings to change next week after Pennsylvania begins play. There are several teams in the Mercer County with high expectations in 2021.