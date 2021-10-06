Ursuline has another football game canceled due to COVID-19; Irish find new opponent for Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman at Ursuline High School football game originally scheduled for this Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spartans’ program.

Ursuline will instead host Villa Angela St. Joseph from Cleveland. Kickoff is slated for Friday at 7pm at Stambaugh Stadium.

Boardman made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon citing “several positive Covid cases and quarantines in connection to the Spartan program.”

Saturday’s junior varsity game against Ursuline has also been canceled.

This marks the third local game canceled this week, and the second time this season Ursuline has lost an opponent due to COVID-19 issues.

Warren JFK’s game with St. Thomas Aquinas was canceled on Monday. Columbiana and East Palestine’s game was lost on Tuesday. Both Kennedy and Columbiana are looking for replacement games this week.

Boardman (4-3) will finish the regular season with home games against Austintown Fitch (10/15) and Canfield (10-22).

Ursuline (4-2) has away games scheduled with Youngstown East (10/15) and Cardinal Mooney (10/23).