United senior overcomes injury to reach 100-goal milestone

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local senior Sam Wolfe’s shot is hard to stop.

“It’s powerful and she’s able to get the ball off her foot super quick,” said United head coach Sarah Hodgeson.

Earlier this month, the all-state forward tallied her 100th career goal. She is the first girl in school history to reach the milestone.

“I score a lot of them on breakaways or through balls,” Wolfe said. “I mean, there’s some games where I take distance shots and get them over in the corners, but I really like to go for the lows.”



Wolfe has scored 107 goals so far, a school record. She also holds the records for most goals in a season with 32, most career hat tricks with 22 and most hat tricks in a season with eight.

“It feels good, I mean, knowing I accomplished so much here at this school and for the soccer team and that it will always be up on the board and everything,” Wolfe added. “Everybody’s going to know my name. It’s pretty cool.”



While the records are special, how Wolfe overcame a hip injury to break the records is even more meaningful.

“She had surgery her freshman year and she took stock in her recovery,” Hodgeson said. “She worked to come back. She wanted to get back. She wanted to help her team out. I think her humbleness to want to help her team just drove her to get back.”



Wolfe is currently battling an injury on her other hip and is scheduled for another surgery in two months. She hopes to finish out the season and help lead the Eagles on a deep postseason.

“I really want to go farther than we did last year in tournaments,” Wolfe said. “It was definitely a good year last year and I’d like to go just as far. I’d like to help the other girls get their assists up and their goals up, so I’m going to try what I can.”