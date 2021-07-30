United offense ready to step up this season after losing senior duo

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, United senior quarterback Brutus Ogilvie and senior wide out Keaton Baker were an unstoppable tandem. The Big 22 standouts broke a combined eight school records and led the Eagles to a league title. This season, The Eagles have the difficult task of replacing the pair and their chemistry.

“There’s not much like it,” said United senior Lincoln Urmson. “It was fun to watch, whether you were on the sidelines or you were right there celebrating with them.”

“There were times where I went to signal in a play and they were already lined up, and him and Keaton on their own did something, ’cause they had that chemistry, communication,” said United Head Coach DJ Ogilvie.

To say the Eagles’ offense has some big shoes to fill might be an understatement. Ogilvie threw for 2,668 yards and 26 touchdowns last year, while Baker finished with 1,392 yards and 12 TDs.

This fall, the Eagles are turning to junior wide receiver turned quarterback Grant Knight to lead the offense.

“Because he’s a two-year starter at receiver and slot. He already knew what our offense was,” Ogilvie said. “He knew every position, so now it was just learning to take a snap.”

As for replacing Baker, a handful of guys have stepped up.

“We have Brock Rhodes, Hayden Casto, Ward, Trent in there and I think Nick Hardgrove is a returning senior,” Ogilvie siad. “It’s going to be more by a committee. Instead of having one main guy, we’re going to have four really good athletes.”

Brutus Ogilvie may no longer play for United, but he still attends some practices, helping Knight transition to his new role.

“I’ve watched quite a bit of film since last year, because I already knew coming out of last year that I was going to be quarterback and watching him, coming out of practice, he’s always here,” said United junior Grant Knight. “At 7-on-7s, he’s helping me, you know, three-step, five-step, what to look for, coverages, and he helps out so much. He’s a really good quarterback and I hope he has a lot of success at Geneva.”