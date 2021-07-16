United Local High School soccer schedule

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – Salem

• Aug. 23 – Heartland Christian

• Aug. 26 – at Crestview

• Aug. 28 – Kidron Central Christian

• Aug. 30 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 1 – at Lordstown

• Sept. 4 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 7 – Champion

• Sept. 16 – at Rootstown

• Sept. 21 – at Heartland Christian

• Sept. 23 – at West Branch

• Sept. 25 – at East Liverpool

• Sept. 27 – Columbiana

• Sept. 30 – Warren JFK

• Oct. 9 – Carrollton

• Oct. 14 – Canton Central Catholic

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – Salem

• Aug. 23 – at Canton Central Catholic

• Aug. 25 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 1 – Columbiana

• Sept. 4 – Springfield

• Sept. 8 – at Minerva

• Sept. 13 – Leetonia

• Sept. 15 – Valley Christian

• Sept. 18 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 21 – Southeast

• Sept. 25 – at West Branch

• Sept. 27 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 29 – Warren JFK

• Oct. 4 – Ursuline

• Oct. 6 – at Leetonia

• Oct. 11 – at Valley Christian

United Local High School

Nickname: The Golden Eagles

Colors: Gold and Navy Blue

School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

