United Local High School soccer schedule

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.
2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 21 – Salem
• Aug. 23 – Heartland Christian
• Aug. 26 – at Crestview
• Aug. 28 – Kidron Central Christian
• Aug. 30 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 1 – at Lordstown
• Sept. 4 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 7 – Champion
• Sept. 16 – at Rootstown
• Sept. 21 – at Heartland Christian
• Sept. 23 – at West Branch
• Sept. 25 – at East Liverpool
• Sept. 27 – Columbiana
• Sept. 30 – Warren JFK
• Oct. 9 – Carrollton
• Oct. 14 – Canton Central Catholic
2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 13 – Salem
• Aug. 23 – at Canton Central Catholic
• Aug. 25 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 1 – Columbiana
• Sept. 4 – Springfield
• Sept. 8 – at Minerva
• Sept. 13 – Leetonia
• Sept. 15 – Valley Christian
• Sept. 18 – at Waterloo
• Sept. 21 – Southeast
• Sept. 25 – at West Branch
• Sept. 27 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 29 – Warren JFK
• Oct. 4 – Ursuline
• Oct. 6 – at Leetonia
• Oct. 11 – at Valley Christian
United Local High School
Nickname: The Golden Eagles
Colors: Gold and Navy Blue
School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the United Local Schools website