United Local High School Basketball Schedules

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the United Local High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 3 – Wellsville
Dec. 7 – Crestview
Dec. 10 – at Leetonia
Dec. 14 – at Southern
Dec. 21 – at Lordstown
Jan. 4 – Columbiana
Jan. 7 – at East Palestine
Jan. 8 – Academy of Urban Scholars
Jan. 11 – at Lisbon
Jan. 14 – Valley Christian
Jan. 18 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 21 – Leetonia
Jan. 25 – Southern
Jan. 28 – at Wellsville
Feb. 1 – at Columbiana
Feb. 4 – East Palestine
Feb. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Feb. 8 – Lisbon
Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 15 – Sebring
Feb. 18 – at Salem
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Jackson-Milton
Nov. 29 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Dec. 2 – at Leetonia
Dec. 6 – at Southern
Dec. 9 – Wellsville
Dec. 13 – Columbiana
Dec. 16 – at East Palestine
Dec. 18 – at Salem
Dec. 22 – at Crestview
Dec. 30 – Springfield
Jan. 3 – at Lisbon
Jan. 6 – Valley Christian
Jan. 10 – Leetonia
Jan. 13 – Southern
Jan. 15 – Poland
Jan. 20 – at Wellsville
Jan. 24 – at Columbiana
Jan. 27 – East Palestine
Jan. 31 – Lisbon
Feb. 3 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 7 – at Beaver Local
Feb. 10 – Ursuline
United Local High School
Nickname: The Golden Eagles
Colors: Navy Blue and Gold
School address: 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
