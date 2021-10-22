United claims EOAC title with perfect conference record

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United hosted Southern Friday night with both teams entering the final week of the season with perfect records in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.
It was United who came out on top in the end, 28-6.
The Golden Eagles were led by Lincoln Ermson who had two touchdowns in the game.
Southern finishes the season with a record of 7-3, 6-1. United is 8-1, 6-0.
