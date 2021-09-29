Two new teams enter the Top Ten of high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Seven of the high school football season and we’ve still got four local teams that remain unbeaten and two new teams in this week’s edition of the WKBN Power Rankings.

Watch the video above to see which teams made the Top Ten this week.

#10 – SALEM (5-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Quakers are back in the Power Rankings this week after punishing Minerva last Friday night, winning 66-0. Salem quarterback Jackson Johnson accounted for eight touchdowns in that win.

#9 – SHARON (4-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Tigers make their first appearance in the Power Rankings after a very impressive win last week. They handed Fort LeBoeuf their first loss of the season. Ja’on Phillips has been the best wide receiver in the entire District this year with over 540 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in just five games.

#8 – LABRAE (5-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Vikings are coming off their second shutout of the season. They knocked off Newton Falls, 38-0, last Friday night. Devin Carter is running wild, averaging over 10 yards per carry.

#7 – CANFIELD (5-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Cardinals rolled over Marion Pleasant last week, so they’re (5-1) overall with Austintown Fitch coming to town this Friday night. If they can beat the Falcons, they may be the best local team we’ve got in Division III this season.

#6 – URSULINE (4-1)

Previous Rank: #5

The Fighting Irish had a week off after losing their game with Chaney. They’re averaging over 47 points per game and beating teams with twice their enrollment. They’re ranked eighth the state this week but getting first place votes in Division IV.

#5 – SPRINGFIELD (5-1)

Previous Rank: #6

The Tigers rolled over McDonald last week, 49-7. Bo Snyder scored three times and rushed for over 130 yards. Beau Brungard accounted for four touchdowns in that win. They are the top ranked local team in Division Six, Region 21.

#4 – HUBBARD (6-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Eagles are undefeated and have the Valley’s leading rusher. TC Caffey has now eclipsed 1,500 yards in just six games! He’s on pace to break the school’s single season rushing record, which by the way is also the county record.

#3 – WEST BRANCH (6-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Warriors are coming off a gritty win against Howland, 37-34. Dru Dehields led the team in passing and rushing and accounted for five touchdowns in that victory. West Branch is already the top ranked team in Division Four, Region 13.

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (6-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Raiders are (6-0) and coming off another impressive win. They beat Girard by 27 points last Friday night and remain the top ranked local team in all of Division V this season. South Range has now scored 40 points or more in every game they’ve played this season!

#1 – FARRELL (4-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Steelers are back in the top spot after a 40-0 win over Sharpsville. It’s their third shutout of the young season. Farrell also leads all of District 10 by averaging over 410 yards of offense and 55 points per game.