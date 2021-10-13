Two new high school football teams enter the WKBN Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Eight of the high school football season and there are still 46 teams across the state of Ohio that remain undefeated, three of which are here in the Valley.

Watch the video above to see which local teams made the top 10 in our WKBN Power Rankings.

#10 – URSULINE (4-3)

Previous Rank: #10

The Irish have lost two in a row and given up 95 points over the last two weeks, but this team is second right now in computer points in Division IV Region 13. In fact, Ursuline would be top five in any region right now because of previous wins over Bishop Hartley, Hickory, Austintown Fitch and Warren Harding.

#9 – BEAVER LOCAL (6-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Beavers have won six in row and are averaging 41 points per game this season. That win over Indian Creek last Friday also clinched the first Buckeye 8 conference title in school history.

#8 – SOUTHERN LOCAL (6-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Indians are coming off a win against Valley Christian last Saturday and remain undefeated in conference play. They’re winning league games, on average, by more than 29 points per game. Southern is the highest ranked local team in Division VII.

#7 – LABRAE (7-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Vikings are coming off their biggest win of the season. They shutout Brookfield 28-0 and improve to (7-1) on the season. Devin Carter is already over a thousand yards rushing, Aidan Stephens has accounted for 18 touchdowns, and they’re third in computer points in Division VI Region 21.

#6 – SPRINGFIELD (7-1)

Previous Rank: #6

The Tigers are coming off back to back shutouts against Waterloo and Western Reserve. They’ve outscored their league opponents 251 to 20 and clinched at least a share of the league title. Springfield is now the Number One ranked team in Division VI Region 21.

#5 – HUBBARD (8-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Eagles remain perfect through eight weeks of football and they are winning games in one of the toughest leagues in the Valley. Running back TC Caffey continues to dominate. He is now just 20 rushing yards shy of 2,000 for the season.

#4 – CANFIELD (7-1)

Previous Rank: #4

The Cards cruised past Youngstown East last Friday night, 35-16. That’s six wins in a row for Canfield. Division III Region 9 is very competitive. There are three undefeated teams in that region and five that are currently state ranked.

#3 – WEST BRANCH (8-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Warriors are 8-0 and averaging just under 50 points per game. Quarterback Dru DeShields has over 2,000 yards passing already this season, and he’s has accounted for 35 touchdowns. West Branch is the Number One ranked team in Division IV Region 13.

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (8-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders scored a season high 63 points last week against Jefferson. Senior running back Dylan Dominguez racked up over 250 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns in that win. Next up for the Raiders, is winless Lakeview followed by undefeated Hubbard in Week 10.

#1 – FARRELL (5-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Steelers are coming off one of the most impressive wins of the season, a 54-0 route of state ranked Wilmington. Farrell has won five games this year, outscored the competition, 276-6, and they have not punted yet this season.