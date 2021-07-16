Two minutes with Steve Arnold: Warren Harding head coach previews upcoming season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We won three playoff games last year, and this team has the capability to go further,” said Warren Harding Head Coach Steve Arnold. “I think we’re going to be a different team than we were last year, maybe a little more explosive. We’re excited.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Warren Harding Head Coach Steve Arnold about the upcoming football season.

2020 Record: 6-4

Coach: Steve Arnold, 10th season (57-39)

Previewing Harding’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 24.0 (35th in area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Mar’Rall Brown, SR/OL; Curt Dorsey, SR/WR; Dom Foster, SR/ATH; Jaques Johnson, SR/OL; Marco Patierno, SR/HB; Brysen Powell, SR/RB; Davelle Trimble, SR/OL

Key Losses: DeAveion Burgess, WR; Elijah Taylor, QB; Reggie Watson, OL

Name to watch for: Brysen Powell, RB

The offense must replace a number of key players, including the school’s all-time leading passer (Elijah Taylor), their leading pass catcher (DeAveion Burgess) and a lineman who graded 80% in Reggie Watson.

Taylor threw 173 passes a year ago and only tossed two interceptions. For his career, Taylor finished with 2,840 yards passing and 25 touchdowns. Burgess snagged 31 passes for an average of 12.5 yards per reception last fall (four TDs).

“For us, it all starts up front with Mar’Rall Brown and Davelle Trimble,” Arnold said. “We also have some underclassmen in Cayden Murphy, Tamairi Jackson and Evan Fisher, who we’re also counting on. We have to be able to continue to run the football effectively.”

Senior Brysen Powell led the Raiders in rushing last year with 853 yards on 113 totes (7.5 avg) and seven scores. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Delmar McMillian (153 yards rushing), Marco Patierno (two rushing TDs) and Majaurice Williams (16 carries for 51 yards).

Coach Arnold says, obviously, they must replace Elijah Taylor at quarterback. He’s confident in his receiving group of Dom Foster (20 catches, 363 yards), Konyae Redd, Curt Dorsey (94 receiving yards), Devin Boss, Johnny Taylor and Tyriq Ivory to be strength of the offensive group in 2021.

Previewing Harding’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 17.2 (10th in area)

Returning Starters: 7

Key Returnees: Mar’Rall Brown, SR/DL; Curt Dorsey, SR/DB; Davonte McElroy, SR/LB; Marco Patierno, SR/LB; Brysen Powell, SR/DB; Kincaid Tyson, SR/DL

Key Losses: Chester Adams, LB; Mar’Kwuan Brown, DB; Jabari Felton, DL; Emarion Perkins, LB

Name to watch for: Marco Patierno, LB

On defense, the Raiders saw their points allowed average drop from 22.7 in 2019 to 17.2 in 2020.

Harding did lose two of their top three tacklers from last season in Emarion “Tank” Perkins and Jabari Felton. Perkins led the team in tackles with 100 (10 for a loss) and also posted three interceptions and two quarterback sacks. Felton finished with 59 tackles (12 for a loss) and a team-high 10 quarterback takedowns.

Up front on defense, Harding welcomes back Mar’Rall Brown, Kincade Tyson (9 QB sacks) and Josiah Todd (six QB sacks). At the linebacker spots, Marco Patierno and Davonte McElroy each return for their senior campaigns. Patierno finished second with 95 tackles as he came away with three fumble recoveries and four quarterback sacks. Leading the group of defensive backs will be Curt Dorsey (26 ½ tackles) and Brysen Powell (34 tackles).

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Medina

Aug. 27 – East

Sept. 3 – at Hudson

Sept. 10 – Massillon

Sept. 17 – Ursuline

Sept. 24 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Oct. 1 – Boardman

Oct. 9 – at Mooney

Oct. 15 – at Chaney

Oct. 22 – Fitch