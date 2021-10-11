Two long-time Valley referees inducted into Hall of Fame

Long-time valley official John Vicarel was one of fifteen individuals honored for their induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time valley official John Vicarel was one of 15 individuals honored for their induction into the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Officials Hall of Fame October 2.

The late Michael Vaschak of Youngstown was also honored posthumously.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicarel worked his first varsity football game back in 1977 and also officiated college football in 1986. In his career, Vicarel has also officiated volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball and soccer.

In a release from the OHSAA, each of the 15 Hall of Fame inductees was honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio.

“In addition to being outstanding officials in their chosen sports, these 15 individuals have mentored countless other officials along the way,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sport Management and himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “Officiating is a service to student-athletes, coaches, schools and other officials and it is a joy to recognize these highly respected individuals with induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.”

2020 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class

Larry Black, Westerville (SB)

Robert Brammer, Dublin (FB, BK)

Don Green, Delaware (BK, BB, SB)

Don Giffin, St. Clairsville (FB, BK)

George Gulas, Medina (BK, BB, SB)

Michael Vaschak, Youngstown (FB, BK) (Deceased)

John Vicarel, Youngstown (FB, SO, VB, BK, BB, SB)

Truman Claytor, Toledo (BK)

Mark King, Fremont (FB, BK, BB)

Ken Myers, Fremont (FB)

Michael Poole, Maumee (FB)

Danny Oates, Chillicothe (FB, BK)

Tony Lingardo, West Chester (FB, BK, BB)

Richard Loewenstine, West Chester (WR)

Harry Robinson, New Carlisle (XC, TF)

2019-20 OHSAA Officials of the Year:

Baseball – Kelly Dine, Hudson

Boys Basketball – Scott Gooden, Akron

Girls Basketball – Molly Moore, Shelby

Boys Cross Country – Stephen Lowe, Newcomerstown

Girls Cross Country – Andy Babula-Sylvnia

Field Hockey – Elizabeth Fickert, Dayton

Football – Larry Bartlett, Middletown

Gymnastics – Michelle Reinitz, Powell

Ice Hockey – Erich Schreiner, Union

Boys Soccer – William Gaither, Hilliard

Girls Soccer – Mike Vuchenich, Steubenville

Softball – Rebecca Cooper, Lima

Boys Swimming and Diving – Ken Gipe, Lakeside

Girls Swimming and Diving – Janna Hetrick, Frazeysburg

Boys Track and Field – Stephen Hurley, Xenia

Girls Track and Field – David Spiess, Sylvania

Volleyball – Terry Miller, Dayton

Wrestling – Tom Neill, Waterford

Boys Lacrosse – Tom Muellauer, Parma

Girls Lacrosse – William Gardiner, Reynoldsburg

2020-21 OHSAA Officials of the Year:

Baseball – Scott Barr, Sidney

Boys Basketball – Angelo Zolotas, Maineville

Girls Basketball – April Largent, Olmsted Township

Boys Cross Country – Roger Hosler, Logan

Girls Cross Country – None selected

Field Hockey – Cheryl Ahrendt, Newark

Football – James Lanese, Lyndhurst

Gymnastics – Jane Droese, Clevleand

Ice Hockey – Adam Kieffer, Lewis Center

Boys Soccer – Eric Deken, Pandora

Girls Soccer – Catherine Licht, Cortland

Softball – Jerry Norris and Ariana Bowles Norris, Russells Point

Boys Swimming and Diving – Thomas W. Houk, Oxford

Girls Swimming and Diving – Sharon Badertscher, Aurora

Boys Track and Field – Doyle Dee Clay, Fostoria

Girls Track and Field – None selected

Volleyball – Brian Saterfield, Galion

Wrestling – Mattew Turton, Miamisburg

Boys Lacrosse – Rick Barnes, Pickerington

Girls Lacrosse – John Hunt, Cincinnati