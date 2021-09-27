Two high school football games already canceled this week due to COVID-19

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve at McDonald football game originally scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Blue Devils program.

This marks the second game canceled this week. Youngstown East at Howland was also canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Bears program.

Both Western Reserve and Howland are actively looking for a replacement game this week.

Western Reserve’s three remaining games on the schedule include Springfield (10/8), Sebring (10/15) and Lowellville (10-22).

Howland is (2-4) this season and will finish the regular season against Chaney (10/8), Canfield (10/15), and Canton South (10-22).