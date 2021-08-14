Top sports star in 1942 Frank Sinkwich wins Heisman Trophy

ATHENS, Ga. (WKBN) – Chaney High School produced the area’s lone Heisman Trophy winner in 1942 in the Georgia Bulldogs’ halfback Frank Sinkwich.

At Georgia, as a junior (in 1941), he led the nation in rushing with 1103 yards on 209 carries as the Bulldogs finished #14 in the AP poll with a 9-1-1 record. He also led the team with 713 passing yards as well.

The next year, Georgia won the SEC and defeated UCLA 9-0 in the Rose Bowl to close out the campaign with a 11-1 mark and the #2 ranking. Sinkwich completed 50.6% of his 176 passes (89 completions) for 1392 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also was part of a dynamic tandem in the backfield with Charley Trippi. Sinkwich ran for 795 yards and scored 17 times on the ground. Trippi ran for 787 yards.

Sinkwich garnered the 1942 Heisman Trophy, the first SEC player to be chosen for the award. The Associated Press’ “Number 1 athlete for 1942” was Frank Sinkwich after his Heisman season. The vote came back with Boston Red Sox Ted Williams in second place, after his Triple Crown year (.356 BA, 36 HRs, 137 RBIs).

Frank was drafted #1 in the NFL Draft in 1943 by Detroit.

1942 Bulldogs’ Results

Bulldogs 9 UCLA 0 (Rose Bowl)

Bulldogs 34 Georgia Tech 0

Auburn 27 Bulldogs 13

Bulldogs 40 Chattanooga 0

Bulldogs 75 Florida 0

Bulldogs 21 Alabama 10

Bulldogs 35 Cincinnati 13

Bulldogs 40 Tulane 0

Bulldogs 48 Ole Miss 13

Bulldogs 40 Furman 7

Bulldogs 14 Jacksonville Navy 0

Bulldogs 7 Kentucky 6

Georgia’s Heisman Trophy Winners

1942 – Frank Sinkwich, HB

1982 – Herschel Walker, RB

Countdown to College Football

August 14 – Top sports star in 1942 wins Heisman

August 15 – Before politics, Traficant started at QB for Pitt

August 16 – Roger Staubach meets Youngstown State

August 17 – “Best linebacker I ever coached” says Woody Hayes

August 18 – Sherman “Tank” runs wild for Miami of Ohio

August 19 – Sugar Bowl MVP aids Pitt in title game

August 20 – Lombardi award winner called New Castle home

August 21 – Walk-on Karlis kicks for Cincinnati

August 22 – K-State registers 1st bowl victory; Coleman named MVP

August 23 – Burke’s 400-yard game lifts Michigan State past Brady & Michigan

August 24 – Clarett shines for Buckeyes in memorable season

August 25 – Syracuse’s workhorse from Struthers

August 26 – Missouri’s dual-threat quarterback boosts Tigers to top Nebraska

August 27 – Penn State QB guides Nittany Lion faithful to Rose Bowl