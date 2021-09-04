Top-ranked Mount Union shines in season opener on WKBN Game of the Week

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mount Union rolled past Westminster 48-7 in the regular season opener for both teams at Burry Stadium in New Wilmington, Pa. Saturday.

Running back Josh Petruccelli had four rushing touchdowns in the win for the Purple Raiders.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for over 300 yards with touchdown passes to Derrick Harvey, Jr. and Ulice Gillard.

Westminster got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Cole Konieczka threw a 28-yard touchdown strike to Chevy Dawson to make it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.



Mount Union is 1-0 to start the campaign. The Purple Raiders return to action on Saturday September 18 at home against Baldwin Wallace.

Westminster is 0-1, and will visit Case Western Reserve Saturday, September 18.