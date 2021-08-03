Titusville High School football preview

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Titusville is looking to end their current 13-game losing streak. Rocket head coach Bryan Baldwin expects to see improvement this fall.

“Last year with COVID was such a confusing and up-and-down year emotionally. We were also placed a class up so it was rough. Having a full off-season again was a welcome sight. Everyone is ready to just move forward. Being back to in (Class) 3A this season should be fun. We’ll have to work for everything though because we’re in a very tough region,” Baldwin said.

Coach Baldwin begins his 4th season at the helm of his alma mater. The Rockets will play host to Lakeview in week one on August 27.

2020 Record: 0-6

Coach: Bryan Baldwin, 4th season (5-21)

Previewing Titusville’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 5.3 (comparable to 62nd in area)

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Kolin Baker, SR/RB; Brock Covell, JR/WR; Garrett Knapp, SR/QB; Antonio Malave, SR/WR; Lodge Nosko, SR/OL; Drew Wheeling, JR/OL

Key Losses: Jack Elan, TE; Joe Jacobson, OL

Name to watch for: Garrett Knapp, QB

The offense, a year ago, was able to score double-digits in just a single game (13 vs. Warren). This season, the Rockets welcome back starters at quarterback (Garrett Knapp), running back (Kolin Baker) and their All-League performer at receiver (Antonio Malave).

Up front, Titusville returns a pair of starters in senior Lodge Nosko and their interior junior blocker Drew Wheeling.

“Honestly, the offensive line was kind of a question mark because we really didn’t know who would be coming out this year. Going through the summer, it looks like we’ll be fine. Not so sure that we’ll have a lot of depth, but we have a group of really good guys as it turns out,” Baldwin said.

Previewing Titusville’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 47.8 (comparable to 63rd in Area)

Returning Starters: 7

Key Returnees: Kolin Baker, SR/LB; Brock Covell, JR/DB; Braden Johnson, SO/DB; Antonio Malave, SR/DB; Luke Nicholson, SR/LB; Lodge Nosko, SR/DL

Key Losses: Joe Jacobson, DL

Names to watch for: Luke Nicholson and Kolin Baker, LB

Dating back to October 2019, the Rockets’ defense has allowed 30-points or more to be scored by their opponents in 7 of their last 8 outings.

“The defense is a huge part of this team,” states Baldwin. “We have a new defensive coordinator (Scott Tenney) this year so there’s been a transition with new verbiage. The guys are really picking it up and it doesn’t look like that’ll be an issue. We’re putting a lot of emphasis on being in the right position, and then making tackles when we’re there.”

Schedule

Aug. 27 – Lakeview

Sept. 3 – Corry

Sept. 10 – Slippery Rock

Sept. 17 – Sharon

Sept. 24 – North East

Oct. 1 – at Hickory

Oct. 8 – Grove City

Oct. 15 – at Conneaut

Oct. 22 – at Fairview

Oct. 29 – at Maplewood