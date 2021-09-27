Three local high school football teams ranked in State Top Ten this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local football teams are ranked in the Associated Press State Top Ten this week. West Branch, Ursuline and South Range have earned enough votes.

Here are the rest of the state rankings:

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-0

2. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0

3. Medina 6-0

4. Springfield 5-0

5. Marysville 5-0

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0

7. Massillon Jackson 6-0

8. West Chester Lakota West 5-1

9. Cincinnati Moeller 5-1

10. Centerville 5-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany, Pickerington Central, Liberty Twp, Lakota East

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine 5-0

2. Kings Mills Kings 6-0

3. Hudson 6-0

4. Willoughby South 6-0

5. Piqua 6-0

5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-2

7. Medina Highland 5-1

8. Sunbury Big Walnut 6-0

9. Akron Hoban 3-2

10. Toledo Central Catholic 4-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington, Ashville Teays Valley, Avon, Fremont Ross, Macedonia Nordonia

DIVISION III

1. Chardon 6-0

2. Hamilton Badin 6-0

3. Aurora 6-0

4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0

5. Granville 5-0

6. Dover 5-0

7. Steubenville 5-1

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 5-1

9. Hamilton Ross 4-1

10. Norton 6-0

Others receiving 12 or more points: HUBBARD, Bellbrook, Columbus Bishop Hartley, Mount Orab Western Brown, Monroe

DIVISION IV



1. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0

2. Bloom-Carroll 6-0

3. Eaton 6-0

4. WEST BRANCH 6-0

5. Cincinnati McNicholas 6-0

6. Waverly 5-0

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4-1

8. URSULINE 4-1

9. Van Wert 5-1

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, Bellevue, Sandusky Perkins, Port Clinton 12.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland 5-0

2. SOUTH RANGE 6-0

3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0

4. Ironton 5-1

5. Garrettsville Garfield 6-0

6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0

8. Pemberville Eastwood 6-0

9. Piketon 6-0

10. Cincinnati Mariemont 5-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles, Camden Preble Shawnee, Bellaire, Ravenna Southeast

DIVISION VI

1. Coldwater 6-0

2. Beverly Fort Frye 5-0

3. Archbold 6-0

4. Mechanicsburg 6-0

5. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0

6. West Jefferson 6-0

7. Ashland Crestview 6-0

8. Columbus Grove 6-0

9. Mogadore 5-1

10. Arcanum (1) 6-0

Others receiving 12 or more points: SPRINGFIELD, Cols. Africentric

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 6-0

2. Newark Catholic 6-0

3. Norwalk St. Paul 6-0

4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-1

5. Shadyside 6-0

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 6-0

7. Lucas 5-1

8. New Madison Tri-Village 5-1

9. Edon 5-1

10. Lima Central Catholic 5-1

10. New Bremen 4-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb, Portsmouth Notre Dame