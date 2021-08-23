Three local high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local high school football games scheduled for this week have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Games affected include:
- Wellsville vs. Edison
- Mineral Ridge vs. Lisbon
- Windham vs. East Palestine
As a result of the schedule changes, a new game has been added to this week’s slate. Mineral Ridge will now visit East Palestine this Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Wellsville’s next scheduled game is slated to be played on September 3 at home against Lowellville.