Three high school football teams move up in latest WKBN Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week 10 of the high school football season, and there are 24 local teams in Ohio in playoff position and four across the Valley that have yet to lose a single game.

#10 – BEAVER LOCAL (7-2)

Previous Rank: #9

The Beavers have won seven in a row, their longest winning streak in 17 years. They are conference champions, and win or lose this Friday, they should be playing in the Division IV playoffs next week.

#9 – URSULINE (5-3)

Previous Rank: #10

The Irish snapped that two-game losing streak with a 42-point win over Youngstown East last week. They can wrap up the Steel Valley Conference title this Saturday with a win over Cardinal Mooney.

#8 – SOUTHERN LOCAL (7-2)

Previous Rank: #8

The Indians have won six in a row and have most likely done enough to qualify for the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. They could also host a playoff game for the first time in school history.

#7 – LABRAE (8-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Vikings have won 5 in a row and are now the top team in Division VI Region 21. They have most likely earned a playoff spot and home-field advantage.

#6 – SPRINGFIELD (8-1)

Previous Rank: #6

The Tigers are coming off their third straight shutout. They’ve only allowed 20 points over the last six weeks. Springfield has won the conference title outright for the third straight season and could be home for the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season.

#5 – CANFIELD (8-1)

Previous Rank: #4

The Cardinals have won seven in a row and have most likely already earned a spot in the playoffs. They’re fifth in Division III Region 9 right now, and a win over Boardman this Friday could lock up home-field advantage for the first round.

#4 – HUBBARD (9-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Eagles have been perfect through nine weeks of football and are only one win away from their first undefeated regular season since 2014.

#3 – SOUTH RANGE (9-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders have been perfect through nine weeks of football, and they are no stranger to undefeated seasons. South Range has been (10-0) seven times over the last 20 years!

#2 – WEST BRANCH (9-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Warriors scored a season-high 77 points last week. They’re averaging over 52 points, and over 480 yards of offense per game this season. West Branch has already won the league, and a win over Salem on Saturday will most likely lock up the number-one seed in Division IV Region 13.

#1 – FARRELL (5-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Steelers are undefeated at (5-0) and have outscored the competition this season, 276-6. They are the number-one ranked team in the state and the top team in our Power Rankings for four straight weeks.