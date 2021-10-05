‘There’s no excuses’: YSU looking to end losing streak against nationally ranked opponent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football will welcome their first nationally ranked opponent to Stambaugh Stadium this weekend. Missouri State is currently ranked 15th in the latest FCS poll.

The Penguins are coming off three straight losses and find themselves at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings.

“I think disappointed more than anything,” said YSU Head Coach Doug Phillips. “Disappointed in the execution, not disappointed in their effort. I’m always going to be proud of our kids. They’ll always play with effort.”

“Without a doubt, as a team we are very ticked off at ourselves because we know, especially Western Illinois, that’s on us. This past game, it’s all on us,” said Penguins tight end Josh Burgett “We know that if we play to our full potential, we are able to beat anyone in our conference. It’s just a matter of us reaching our full potential right now.”

“We’re pretty upset because we know we could have put a better showing out there,” said Penguins defensive end James Jackson. “But all we can do is focus on Missouri State and that’s what we’re going to do this week.”

“I don’t want to make any excuses. I’m not going to say we’re young, or we’re not there, or they’ve been doing this for a long time. There’s no excuses,” Phillips said. “We got each week to prepare our young men to play on Saturdays, and we got to go execute, and we got to go play for wins.”

This Saturday will be homecoming for the Penguins. They kickoff with Missouri State at 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.