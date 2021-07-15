The future without Ferry: Leetonia running backs ready to carry load

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Leetonia senior running back Marco Ferry ran for over 1,700 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. Ferry finished his career with 4,196 rushing yards and numerous school records, but what will the Bears’ run game look like without Ferry?

“Is there life without Marco Ferry? And knowing Marco, because he’s just an outstanding young man, he would say yes,” said Leetonia Head Coach Paul Hulea. “He would say yes because he’s our biggest fan. He’s going to want us to be successful. And we don’t have that one back, but we’ve got a whole bunch of them now, so we’re kind of excited to see what we can do with this group.”

The Bears will be leaning on a core group of four running backs.

“We moved Mikey Miller, our big tight end who was a three-year starter, into the back field,” Hulea said. “Jake’s a guy that had a lot of carries last year. We’ve got Hayden Cibula, a tenth grader who had started on defense. And Cody Beck, we’re working him in as well. So, we like those four guys. They all bring something a little bit different to the table and they’ve been really good with each other. They’ve been helping each other. Their work habits have been great.”

The group feels ready to take on the heavier work load this upcoming season.

“I think we can spread out the carries evenly and I think we can carry our own weight and do a pretty good job,” said Senior running back Jake McCool.

“I think they understand that they’re going to have to carry the load now and that its their responsibility as far as what we want to do with Leetonia football,” Hulea added.

Leetonia opens the season with a home game against Sebring on Friday, August 20.