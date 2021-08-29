Tennessee Titans release former Valley standout

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – The Tennessee Titans have released former Cardinal Mooney and Ohio State standout John Simon on Sunday.

Titans cut John Simon, Clayton Geathers as they start moving to 53 players. https://t.co/pIDNuZ3FF7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 29, 2021

The former Cardinal signed with Tennessee in July and posted a sack and two tackles in the preseason with the team.

Simon has played eight seasons in the NFL with four different teams.

In 97 career games, he has 180 total tackles with 21 sacks and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018.

He played 50 games with the Buckeyes with 37 starts, 154 tackles and 20.5 sacks.