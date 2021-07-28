Struthers looks to light up the scoreboard this fall

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – In his first season as the head football coach at Struthers, John Bayuk’s team opened the season winning two of the first three games, then dropped four in a row to close things out.

It’s adversity that taught the Wildcats some valuable lessons.

“I think it was great for our kids, our young guys to finally get their Friday night experience,” Bayuk said. “But, like I said, we need to learn from the mistakes we made last year, and hopefully that progresses us into this year.”

It is those lessons coupled with bonafide game experience and a senior class 18-strong that has plenty of optimism surrounding the Struthers program. Not to mention an offense loaded with skill.

Starting quarterback Dylan Greenwood is back under center. He entered last fall, having never taken a varsity snap. He took the opportunity and ran with it.

“It was really good to get that experience last year to come into this year,” Greenwood said. “We were really young last year but we have grown a lot as a team.”

“He’s a gamer. He likes the pressure,” Bayuk revealed. “A lot of guys kinda crumble under pressure, but he’s one of the kids that embraces the pressure. So, I’m excited to see him lead his offense.”

Greenwood has plenty of weapons at his disposal as wide receiver this fall. That includes three-year starter Chaz Ekoniak. He is joined by fellow junior Alec Grzyb, who is the leading receiver returning to the mix along with senior Josh Marshall.

“What I love about our receiving corps is they all are dangerous in their own way,” Bayuk said.

“I believe they all can make crazy plays and come up in big times when we need them,” Greenwood added.

“When we’re moving the ball very well and we’re running our routes right, very dangerous. I don’t think anybody can stop us,” predicted senior wide receiver Josh Marshall.

Struthers opens the 2021 regular season on Friday, August 20 on the road at St. Thomas Aquinas.