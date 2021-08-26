Struthers head coach previews Week 2 matchup against Crestwood

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Wildcats came away with a 46-12 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

In Week 2, Struthers is getting set for a matchup against Crestwood.

Sports Team 27 talked with the Wildcats’ head coach John Bayuk on Wednesday previewing the game.

Watch the video above to see the interview.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley. Just visit the WKBN Big 22 page.