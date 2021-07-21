Steelers’ veteran linebacker announces retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that veteran Linebacker Vince Williams is retiring.

“Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football,” said Steelers general manager and vice president, Kevin Colbert. “We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family all the best.”

Williams missed time after suffering a torn ACL last season.

He is a former sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

During his first 121 games with the Steelers, Williams tallied 20.6 sacks, 479 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries. In 14 games last season, Williams made 70 tackles with three sacks and two fumble recoveries.