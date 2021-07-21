Steelers sign last remaining draft pick on the eve of training camp

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of third-round pick Kendrick Green on Wednesday.
Green, who plays center, was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft out of Illinois — 87th overall.
He started 33 straight games for the Fighting Illini.
Green was a USA Today second-team All-America selection, an Associated Press All-Big Ten first-team selection and a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection.
The Steelers have now signed all draft picks in the class of 2021 and will open training camp on Thursday.