Steelers open training camp with entirely new offensive line

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially opened training camp on Thursday, with lots of holes to fill, especially on the offensive line.



Only three times in the last 30 years has an NFL team started five new offensive linemen at all five spots. That’s precisely the case this season for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh recently signed veteran Trai Turner in free agency, but will still be missing key veterans.

The Steelers lost four key starters this offseason: David DeCastro (release), Maurkice Pouncey (retirement), Alejandro Villanueva (signed with the Ravens) and Matt Feiler (signed with the Chargers).

Veteran Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns for his 18th season, behind the new-look offensive line.

The Steelers are also expecting to feature a strong rushing attack with first round draft pick Najee Harris leading the way.