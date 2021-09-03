Steelers acquire veteran cornerback in trade

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) reacts on the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Steelers have acquired veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

In exchange, Seattle reportedly receives a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

The 26-year old Witherspoon signed a one-year free agent deal worth $4 million back in March.

He was originally drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2017. He started 33 of 47 games with four interceptions.

The Steelers will kick off the 2021 season on Sunday, September 12 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.