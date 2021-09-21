Steel Valley showdown between Chaney and Ursuline canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday’s Steel Valley Conference matchup between Chaney and Ursuline has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cowboys’ football program.

The Fighting Irish are currently third in computer points in Division IV Region 13, while the Cowboys (20th) are still fighting for a playoff spot in Division III Region 9.

Ursuline’s remaining schedule includes an away game with Akron SVSM on Oct. 1, home to Boardman on Oct. 8, at Youngstown East on Oct. 16 and at Cardinal Mooney on Saturday Oct. 23.

Chaney will play at Painesville Harvey next Friday night, followed by home games with Howland and Warren Harding. The Cowboys finish the regular season at Youngstown East on Oct. 22.