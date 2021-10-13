State ranked volleyball rivals collide in Thursday’s live Game of the Week broadcast

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The rematch of last year’s District Championship match will take place at Western Reserve as the Blue Devils host Wellsville on this Thursday’s Game of the Week.

The Tigers boast an undefeated record as they’ve dominated the opposition throughout the year. Reserve has been topped just twice and are looking for redemption.

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Wellsville (20-0) at Western Reserve (19-2)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 3 Meetings

Oct. 31, 2020 – Wellsville, 3-0 (District Championship)

Oct. 9, 2019 – Western Reserve, 3-2

Oct. 27, 2018 – Wellsville, 3-1

Last Meeting

…Wellsville’s senior Emma Smith finished with 13 kills as Alana Amato closed out her night with eight kills as Wellsville topped Western Reserve 3 sets to 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21) to advance to the Regionals. Meaghan Nixon and Jenna McNicol had 28 and 27 digs respectively. Emily McNicol led the Tigers with 17 assists. Western Reserve’s Dani Vuletich led Western Reserve with 15 kills.

Match Notes

-A year ago, Wellsville reached the Division IV Regional Tournament by defeating Western Reserve in the District title tilt. In the regional semifinal, the Tigers lost to Monroeville, 3-0.

-Wellsville has won the District title in two of the last three years (2018, 2020) while competing in the district championship game also in 2019.

-Through their 20 matches this season, Wellsville has allowed just two sets to be won by their opponents (one by Columbiana and Beaver Local each).

-Freshman Presley Stokes leads the Tigers (as of October 11) in kills with 244. Alana Amato is second with 215. Aubri Ramsey reached 200 digs in her last game for the season. Paige Green (275) and Emily McNicol (201) have each eclipsed the 200-assist plateau.

-The Lady Devils opened the 2021 season with a perfect 8-0 record before falling to Streetsboro (on Sept. 11) and McDonald (on Sept. 16).

-Reserve won the MVAC Scarlet Tier Tuesday by registering their win over Sebring (3-0).

-Over the last four years (2018-21), Reserve has posted a combined 72-23 record.

-Western Reserve has not allowed their opposition to win a set since September 20 (nine straight matches).

-Reserve has four players (through October 11) who have gotten to 100 kills and six who’ve reached 100 digs led by the team leader in both categories Alyvia Hughes (229 kills and 217 digs). Grace Baird and Gianna Paris lead the team in assists. Baird has 338 while Paris has 287.