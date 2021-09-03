Highlights: Stallworth and Wilson score 3 TDs apiece; Farrell rolls

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers are off to a 2-0 start after their 66-0 win over Mercer Friday night.

Watch the video above to watch highlights from the game.

Anthony Stallworth and Kylon Wilson each scored 3 touchdowns. Stallworth had 3 runs (9, 5, 44) for six-points in the first half. Wilson caught a pair of touchdowns from Trian Holden (43, 15) and one from Kabron Smith (44). Lamont Samuels also had two touchdown runs as well from 18 yards and 19 yards respectively.

To begin the 2021 season, Farrell topped Greenville 58-0 in week one.

The Steelers have topped Mercer in five straight meetings.

Farrell travels to Stoneboro next week to take on the Sailors in week three. Mercer will open their home schedule with a matchup with Reynolds.

