Springfield standout heading to Youngstown State

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two-time Big 22 Player of the Year and Springfield quarterback Beau Brungard has committed to Youngstown State University Friday.

Brungard made the announcement via Twitter.

Brungard has the Tigers at 2-1 this season after recording two straight wins following an opening night loss to South Range.

This season, Brungard has 350 passing yards with two touchdowns. He has also recorded 436 rushing yards with eight scores.

The senior has led the Tigers to two-straight Division VI state championships, finishing runner-up both times.

In 2020, Brungard rushed for over 1,000 yards and nearly 2,000 through the air.