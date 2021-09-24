Springfield ruins McDonald field debut with big win over the Blue Devils

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield took a big win over McDonald Friday night, 49-7.

It was the first night on McDonald’s new turf field.

Springfield Big 22 Contender Bo Snyder scored three touchdowns for the Tigers.

Next week, Springfield will host Waterloo. McDonald will host Western Reserve.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.