Springfield makes fourth quarter comeback to claim first win of the season

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield lost last week to South Range but bounced back in week two, claiming their first win of the season.
Brookfield held the lead first 12-7 before the half.
The fourth quarter was big for Springfield where they tied the game up and eventually pushed through for the win.
The final score was 20-14.
