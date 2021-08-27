Springfield makes fourth quarter comeback to claim first win of the season

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield lost last week to South Range but bounced back in week two, claiming their first win of the season.

Brookfield held the lead first 12-7 before the half.

The fourth quarter was big for Springfield where they tied the game up and eventually pushed through for the win.

The final score was 20-14.

