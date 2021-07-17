Springfield High School Soccer Schedule

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Tigers High School Soccer Schedule

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield High School has released its girls’ soccer schedule for the 2021 season.

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
Aug. 13 – at Niles
• Aug. 30 – at Crestview
• Sept. 1 – Waterloo
• Sept. 4 – at United
• Sept. 7 – Ursuline
• Sept. 8 – at Champion
• Sept. 13 – Newton Falls
• Sept. 15 – at Brookfield
• Sept. 18 – Salem
• Sept. 20 – Garrettsville Garfield
• Sept. 23 – at Lordstown
• Sept. 27 – Crestview
• Sept. 29 – at Waterloo
• Oct. 4 – Champion
• Oct. 6 – at Newton Falls
• Oct. 11 – Brookfield
• Oct. 13 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Springfield High School
Nickname – The Tigers

Colors – Black and Orange

School address – 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Springfield Local Schools website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com