Springfield dominant in season finale

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers cruised to a 49-0 victory over Sebring Friday night.
The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead without running a single offensive play and took a 42-0 lead into halftime.
With the win, the Tigers clinched a conference title in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier.
Springfield finishes the season with a record of 9-1 and a perfect 7-0 in conference play. Sebring is 1-7, 0-6.
