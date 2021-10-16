Spalding, Plant capture All-American Conference Cross Country championships

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Nick Plant and Austintown-Fitch’s Elizabeth Spalding captured individual titles at the All-American Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
As a team, Canfield took the boys conference title while Boardman won the girls crown.
Plant won the Division I state championship in the 800m run this past spring.
The Cardinals senior also won the Brooks PR Invitational in the 800, which is a national competition featuring some of the best runners in the country.
District Championships will be held next week while the state championships will be Nov. 6.